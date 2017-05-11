Foreign player take part in MMA fighting

LAHORE, May 11 (APP): Foreign players from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan

and Russia will be displaying their mix martial art (MMA) skills and techniques in the MMA fighting here on Friday at the University

of Lahore.

“In all a dozen of fights are slated in the competition which

will be very thrilling and entertaining”, said a member of the

organizing committee of the event while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said University of Lahore is hosting this event to supplement the

ongoing efforts for the development of MMA fighting in the country.

“We are thankful to Zubair and Bashir Ahmed who have won a number of

international MMA titles for bringing this sport to Pakistan ,specially in Lahore “,he said adding ” The participation of foreign players will help in portraying a soft image of Pakistan which is safe and suitable to hold such events “.

Chairman ,UOL, Awais Raoof and Pro Rector Nasir Mahmood and Director

Sports Ejaz Shahid will be the chief guests at the prize distribution ceremony.