Foreign office timings to change from Oct 2

ISLAMABAD, Sept 28 (APP): The ministry of foreign office Thursday notified new timings of the office from October 2, 2017, for submission of documents and delivery of attested documents.

The foreign office announced that the documents for attestation would be accepted by the office from 8:30 am to 0100 pm whereas delivery of attested documents would be made from 0200 pm to 0400 pm.

In order to assist applicants who live in the outskirts of Islamabad and different cities, Gerrys, TCS, and Leopards have been authorized to receive documents on their behalf for attestation (except Power of Attorney & Affidavits) from Ministry of Foreign Affairs and its Camp Offices. These companies would return the documents within three days of submission of documents. Service Charges by the Courier Companies were Rs.100/- within city and Rs. 200/- Out of city.