Foreign minister terms ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ blessing for the poor

RAJANPUR, Feb 22 (APP)::Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Friday said ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ is a blessing for the poor people, as nothing matches a good health.

Speaking in Seraiki at the opening ceremony of the Sehat Card at Rajanpur on Friday, he said that the downtrodden and deprived masses of the district besides rest of the province would benefit from the card.

The foreign minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would provide economically deprived sections of society their due rights.

The prime minister was implementing the scheme in under-developed regions of the country on priority basis, he said and added that Rajanpur was the first district of south Punjab where Sehat Card scheme was being launched.