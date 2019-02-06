Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi inaugurates Exhibition to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in London

LONDON, Feb 6 (APP):Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi, on Tuesday evening inaugurated an Exhibition on Kashmir marking the observance of Kashmir Solidarity Day in London.

British Member Parliament Imran Hussain MP, and Chairperson of World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP), Mr.Naheed Randhawa, jointly hosted this exhibition in a show of moral support to the oppressed Kashmiri people in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir where grave human rights situation has attracted the world’s attention.