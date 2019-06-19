LONDON, Jun 19 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi met the leader of the Liberal Democrat Party (Lib Dem) Sir Vince Cable at the House of Commons here the other day and exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and international issues of common interest.

A statement of Pakistan High Commission issued here Wednesday said that on the occasion, they noted that there were great opportunities, which needed to be exploited to realize the true potential and add substance to the relations, particularly in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, health and education between Pakistan and the United Kingdom.

The Foreign Minister is currently in the UK at the invitation of Foreign Secretary Rt Hon Jeremy Hunt MP, for the 4th review of Pakistan-UK Enhanced Strategic Dialogue (ESD).