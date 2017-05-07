Foreign minister of Oman arriving on 2-day visit

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Yousuf Bin Alawi Bin Abdullah will arrive here Sunday for a two-days visit, on the invitation of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz.

According to a foreign office statement, Sartaj Aziz, had paid an official visit to Muscat in September 2016.

Foreign Minister Yousuf bin Alawi will call on the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

During his official talks with the Adviser on Foreign Affairs, all areas of cooperation between Pakistan and Oman will be reviewed comprehensively.

Mr. Alawi will also have a meeting with the Minister for Ports and Shipping, during his stay in Islamabad.

Pakistan and Oman enjoy traditionally close and friendly relations. Given its historic links with Gwadar, Oman shares intimate bonds of affinity with Pakistan.

Over the decades these bonds of friendship have been translated into close bilateral cooperation in multiple fields including culture, trade, investment and defense cooperation. Oman and Pakistan are also closest maritime neighbours and have considerable potential to further increase bilateral trade and economic activities through enhancement of regional connectivity.

Pakistan and Oman have similarity of views on various regional

and international issues of mutual interest. Oman is a member of

the United Nations (UN), Group of Seventy-seven (G-77), Gulf

Cooperation Council (GCC), Arab League, WTO, OIC, Asia Cooperation

Dialogue (ACD), Indian Ocean Rim Association for Regional Cooperation (IOR-ARC) and other important international bodies. Both the countries

have been strong partners at various multi-lateral forums.

Visit of the Foreign Minister of Oman is part of regular exchange of high level visits and provides another opportunity to strengthen the close brotherly relations existing between the two countries.