Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono visit to Pakistan on Jan 3

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Taro Kono will visit Pakistan from January 3 to 4.

During his stay in Pakistan Foreign Minister Taro Kono will meet his counterpart Khawaja Muhammad Asif and will discuss the matter of bilateral relation as well as regional and international issues of mutual interests, said a press release issued from foreign office.

Foreign Minister Kono will also pay a courtesy call on the Prime Minister.

Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Japan. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1952, Pakistan-Japan relations have steadily progressed in political, economic, trade and other fields.

High-level bilateral visits have been a major component of this relationship, while the Japan has also been a major development partner of Pakistan.

This visit to further strengthen the traditionally friendly relationships between Japan and Pakistan and It has played an important role in the socio-economic development of the country.