Foreign Minister meets Secretary General Arab League and his counterparts

ISLAMABAD, Sept. 20 (APP): Secretary General of the Arab League, Ahmed

Aboul Gheit, Wednesday expressed great recognition and appreciation for Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting regional peace, harmony and cooperation, especially among the Muslim states.

According to a foreign office announcement, Foreign Minister Khawaja

Muhammad Asif in a meeting with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, recalling Pakistan’s fraternal relations with the members of Arab League including the unwavering support extended by Pakistan to the cause of Palestine, the Secretary General acknowledged the positive that Pakistan can play in addressing the challenges confronted by the Muslim world.

Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif congratulated the Secretary General on his

dynamic leadership of the Organization and noted the importance of the Arab League as an anchor for stability within the Muslim World.

Both sides expressed grave concerns on the situation of Palestine and

Jammu & Kashmir, especially the brutal and flagrant targeting of innocent civilians, women, elderly and children in these two territories by the occupying forces. The Secretary General invited the Foreign Minister to visit Cairo.

During meeting with Foreign Minister Erlan Abdyldayev of Kyrgyzstan, the

two sides expressed satisfaction at the completion of necessary arrangements for CASA-1000 and the newly established air connectivity between the two countries. Both sides agreed to enhance mutual cooperation in multilateral fora, especially at the United Nations, Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Noting the 25 years of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan, the Ministers agreed to mark the occasion through enhanced exchanges and holding bilateral consultations at senior levels.

In an other meeting, Foreign Minister Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah of Namibia

briefed Khawaja Asif on the economic priorities of her government. She expressed Namibia’s appreciation for Pakistan’s support in the capacity building of Namibian diplomats. The Ministers underscored the need for furthering bilateral cooperation in economic and trade sectors. The Namibian side was invited to attend EXPO-PAKISTAN in November 2017 and IDEAS 2018 being held in Pakistan.

In yet another meeting, the foreign minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi of

Botswana expressed keen desire to deepen economic, trade, educational and defense ties with Pakistan. The two Ministers agreed to explore possibilities of investment and economic cooperation. The Foreign Minister invited businessmen from Botswana to EXPO and IDEAS Pakistan.