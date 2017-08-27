SIALKOT, Aug 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif
on Sunday held an open kutchery at PML-N House here.
He listened public problems and issued on the spot orders to
redress problems of the applicants.
Provincial Minister for Local Bodies Mansha Ullah Butt, MPA Ch. Muhammad Ikram, Mayor Municipal Corporation Ch.Tauheed Akhtar,
and president PML-N (Women Wing) Sialkot Nusrat Jamshaid Malik
were also present on the occasion.
Foreign minister hold open kutchery
SIALKOT, Aug 27 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif