Foreign minister greets people on Eid

ISLAMABAD, Sept 2 (APP): Foreign Minister Khawaja Muhammad

Asif has extended heartfelt felicitations to the people on the

auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

According to Foreign Office, the minister in his message has

said that Eid-ul-Azha imbibes the spirit of sacrifice and

sharing.

He said “Today the spirit of sacrifice, resilience and hard

work of the Pakistani people has placed Pakistan on the path

to economic and social prosperity.”

“I would also like to appreciate Pakistanis abroad, who

continue to prove their mettle in their respective professions,

positively contributing to the country of their residence and

their motherland, Pakistan” , he added.

He said “As Eid Ul Azha is celebrated around the world today,

let us not forget our Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who continue

to be subjected to atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Since 1947, around a million Kashmiris have been martyred, tens of

thousands maimed, blinded and Kashmiri women dishonored.”

“Kashmiris face forced disappearances and fake encounters.

Kashmiris remain undeterred and continue to strive for their

rights.The people and Government of Pakistan will extend moral,

political and diplomatic support to the Kashmiri people and take

up their case with the International Community, ” he added.

He said “We pray for our Kashmiri brethren while urging the

International community to step forward to end the repression

perpetrated against them by Indian occupation forces in IOK.”

“I also salute our valiant armed forces for their immeasurable

sacrifices in fighting terrorism and protecting the frontiers

against any aggression.”

“At this Eid ul Azha, I am convinced that Pakistan will

continue to achieve success and prosperity.”

He said :”I wish Eid-ul-Azha Mubarak to all my Pakistani

brethren and Muslims across the world.”