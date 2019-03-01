Foreign Minister announces not attending OIC conference

ISLAMABAD, Mar 01 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi said on Friday that he would not attend the meeting of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers being held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Speaking in Joint Sitting of the Parliament, he said the lower level Pakistani delegation will attend the OIC meeting as we have to move over 19 resolutionsin OIC meeting, out of which many resolutions were pertaining to Indianbrutalities in Indian occupied Kashmir and human right violations there.Pakistan will also oppose giving observer status to India.