Foreign investors taking interest to invest in Pakistan

SILANWALI, Feb 11 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Parliamentary Coordination Nadeem Afzal Chan here on Monday said that due to the friendly policies and dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan foreign investors were taking keen interest to invest in the different sectors of Pakistan.Addressing to the party delegation led by Muhammad Hafiz Arain, he said that government is committed to make Pakistan economically strong country of the world.

Nadeem underlined that after the visits of Prime Ministers to different countries so many foreign investors are taking interest to invest in Pakistan because they have trust over the leadership.

Saudi Arabia was huge investing of South Asia in Gwadar area which will bring prosperity and development of the state.

The government would fulfill all promises which were made with public during the election campaign and would bring all looted money to Pakistan.