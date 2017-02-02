Foreign investors taking interest in Pakistan: Miftah Ismail

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Chairman Board of Investment (BoI),

Dr Miftah Ismail Thursday said that foreign investors were keen to invest in various sectors of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that world bank

(WB), and wall street journals (WSJ), had also given reports

about declining poverty level in Pakistan.

He said that purchasing power of people had been increasing

which was a positive sign for progress of the country.

He said that incidents of terrorism had been reduced.

Miftah Ismail said that confidence of the foreign investors

for exploring business opportunities in Pakistan had been

increased.

Chairman BoI said that foreign news papers were also

praising Pakistan’s improving condition in every sector.

He appreciated the efforts of the prime minister for

announcing trade package due to which, exports would be improved.

He said that target set by the government regarding

strengthening economy would also be achieved in next few years.