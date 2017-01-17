Foreign investment jumps 44 percent

ISLAMABAD, Jan 17 (APP): Net foreign investment in Pakistan
has increased by more than 44 per cent in the first seven months of
the current fiscal year as compared with the corresponding period of
preceding year.
A report published in a section of press quoting the State
Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said net foreign investment stood at $1.18
billion between July and January 2010-11.
According to the report, net foreign portfolio investments
increased by 176 per cent to reach $234.8 million, helping bolster
total investments, even though foreign direct investments dropped by
16 per cent to $947 million.