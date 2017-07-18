Foreign investment in Pakistan slightly rises

ISLAMABAD, Jul 18 (APP): Foreign investment in the country
recorded a small rise of 9 percent during financial year ended
June 30, 2017 after security situation improved and fresh inflows
from China crossing one billion dollars level.
Foreign investment in Pakistan during July 2016-June 2017
amounted to 2.157 billion dollars as against 1.976 billion dollars
of the preceding year, private news channel reported.
Major chunk of foreign investment arrived from China
amounting to 1.185 billion dollars during the preceding fiscal
year.
Second country which contributed most was Netherland which
bought Engro Foods worth 463 million dollars during the previous
year.
Another stepping stone which boosted the investment was
buying of Dwalance by Turkey group which helped improved flows
amounting to 135 million dollars.
Foreign outflow during the preceding year was 531 million
dollars as compared to 320 million dollars of the preceding year.
