Foreign furniture manufacturers keen to participate in Pak Expo

LAHORE, June 11 (APP): Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC)
received tremendous response from foreign and local companies
to display their furniture products in the 3-day mega event
titled 8th Pakistan Interiors Exhibition 2017, being organized
at Expo Centre Karachi from July 7.
In a press release issued here on Sunday, PFC Chief
Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the exhibition would offer
a full range of furniture with extensive selections of modern
and contemporary styles for dining, bedroom, living room,
office, occasional, children, outdoor as well as furniture
fittings and hardware.
He said that exhibitors would have an opportunity
to meet new buyers for networking and market expansion.
The exhibition would also provide younger designers and
architects with an opportunity to witness the market trends
and display their own works alongside that of more established
professionals, he added.
Citing the objectives of PFC, Mian Kashif said the PFC
was on a mission and wanted to educate people about the
value of owning fine hand-crafted furniture.
“This time again, the PFC continues to expand its global
footprint by welcoming visitors from different countries
including China, Italy, Singapore, USA, Australia, Japan,
Philippines, the UK, Bulgaria, Denmark, Nepal, Sri Lanka,
Indonesia and Vietnam”, he said.
“We are striving for a higher degree of excellence”,
Mian Kashif said and added that the problem with furniture
making was that it took so much labour.
“The PFC is also continuing its work to develop a
Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal
point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers
to enter the international market”, he added.
PFC General Manager Hamid Mahmood said Pakistan was not
known globally as a furniture market which could convince
international business community about innovation and quality
of Pakistani products.
He suggested that the government should encourage and
support business houses to invest and develop trustworthy
furniture trade markets.
There is a need for holding exhibitions in the EU member
states to raise awareness about Pakistani’s traditional and
innovative products, he added.
