Foreign furniture manufacturers keen to participate in Pak Expo

LAHORE, June 11 (APP): Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC)

received tremendous response from foreign and local companies

to display their furniture products in the 3-day mega event

titled 8th Pakistan Interiors Exhibition 2017, being organized

at Expo Centre Karachi from July 7.

In a press release issued here on Sunday, PFC Chief

Executive Mian Kashif Ashfaq said the exhibition would offer

a full range of furniture with extensive selections of modern

and contemporary styles for dining, bedroom, living room,

office, occasional, children, outdoor as well as furniture

fittings and hardware.

He said that exhibitors would have an opportunity

to meet new buyers for networking and market expansion.

The exhibition would also provide younger designers and

architects with an opportunity to witness the market trends

and display their own works alongside that of more established

professionals, he added.

Citing the objectives of PFC, Mian Kashif said the PFC

was on a mission and wanted to educate people about the

value of owning fine hand-crafted furniture.

“This time again, the PFC continues to expand its global

footprint by welcoming visitors from different countries

including China, Italy, Singapore, USA, Australia, Japan,

Philippines, the UK, Bulgaria, Denmark, Nepal, Sri Lanka,

Indonesia and Vietnam”, he said.

“We are striving for a higher degree of excellence”,

Mian Kashif said and added that the problem with furniture

making was that it took so much labour.

“The PFC is also continuing its work to develop a

Pakistani presence in more countries and to act as the focal

point for Pakistani furniture designers and manufacturers

to enter the international market”, he added.

PFC General Manager Hamid Mahmood said Pakistan was not

known globally as a furniture market which could convince

international business community about innovation and quality

of Pakistani products.

He suggested that the government should encourage and

support business houses to invest and develop trustworthy

furniture trade markets.

There is a need for holding exhibitions in the EU member

states to raise awareness about Pakistani’s traditional and

innovative products, he added.