Foreign forces hatching conspiracy against PM for making CPEC, Gawadar Port: Khawaja Asif

ISLAMABAD, July 21 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja
Muhammad Asif has said that some foreign forces were
hatching conspiracy against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, for
making China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gawadar Port.
“Nawaz Sharif had taken strong steps on important issues
including making Pakistan a nuclear state, due to which,
international forces are against the PM,” he Friday said while talking
to a private news channel.
Pakistan under the dynamic leadership and vision of Nawaz
Sharif would also achieve success on economic front, he said.
Pakistan had achieved many success in war against terrorism,
he said.
To a question the minister said India was using the
soil of Afghanistan for terrorist activities in Pakistan.
Defence minister said enemies of Pakistan wanted to halt development
activities in the country.
“Economic sovereignty is imperative for Pakistan to get rid
of from foreign loans,” he said.
To another question about Joint Investigation Team report,
he said “We have expressed reservations over the process of JIT.”
He, however said the prime minister had made history for
presenting himself and his family before the JIT.
Army and judiciary, both were respectable national
institutions, he said.
He urged the political parties to demonstrate respect for national
institutions.
Khawaja Asif said Pakistan was making progress
in every field and it would also emerge as economic power following
the dynamic policies of Nawaz Sharif.
