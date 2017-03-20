Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Mar 20 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.4310 20.03.17

CONVERSION RATES FOR 20TH MARCH 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MARCH 22, 2017.

USD 104.8501

GBP 129.9407

EUR 112.9445

JPY 0.9253