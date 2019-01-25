Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Jan 25 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8536
25.01.2019
CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH JANUARY 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE JANUARY 29, 2019.
USD
138.8743
GBP
181.1199
EUR
157.6084
JPY
1.2663
