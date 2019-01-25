Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Jan 25 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8536

25.01.2019

CONVERSION RATES FOR 25TH JANUARY 2019 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE JANUARY 29, 2019.

USD

138.8743

GBP

181.1199

EUR

157.6084

JPY

1.2663