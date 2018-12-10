Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Dec 10 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8891
10.12.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 10TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DECEMBER 12, 2018.
USD
138.8763
GBP
176.9840
EUR
157.9579
JPY
1.2311
