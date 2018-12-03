Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Dec 03 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8852

03.12.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 03RD NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DESEMBER 05, 2018.

USD

138.6476

GBP

177.3026

EUR

157.6978

JPY

1.2220