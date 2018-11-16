Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8634

16.11.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 16TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 20, 2018.

USD

133.9852

GBP

172.4657

EUR

151.6712

JPY

1.1818