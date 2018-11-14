KARACHI, Nov 14 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8580
14.11.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 14TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 16, 2018.
USD
133.9673
GBP
172.7776
EUR
150.4855
JPY
1.1739
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Nov 14 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following