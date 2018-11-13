KARACHI, Nov 13 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Tuesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8576
13.11.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 15, 2018.
USD
133.9205
GBP
172.0878
EUR
150.7275
JPY
1.1757
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Nov 13 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of