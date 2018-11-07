Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Nov 07 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8358

07.11.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 07TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 09, 2018.

USD

132.6487

GBP

173.2923

EUR

151.4583

JPY

1.1713