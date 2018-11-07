KARACHI, Nov 07 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8358
07.11.2018
CONVERSION RATES FOR 07TH NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 09, 2018.
USD
132.6487
GBP
173.2923
EUR
151.4583
JPY
1.1713
Foreign exchange rates
