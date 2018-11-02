Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Nov 02 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Friday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 2.8001

02.11.2018

CONVERSION RATES FOR 2ND NOVEMBER 2018 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE NOVEMBER 06, 2018.

USD

132.4518

GBP

170.9423

EUR

150.7699

JPY

1.1732