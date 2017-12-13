Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following

exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR

VALUE

6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.7354

13.12.2017

CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH NOVEMBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DECEMBER 15, 2017.

USD

110.4133

GBP

147.3024

EUR

130.0558

JPY

0.9731