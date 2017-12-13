KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Wednesday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.7354
13.12.2017
CONVERSION RATES FOR 13TH NOVEMBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE DECEMBER 15, 2017.
USD
110.4133
GBP
147.3024
EUR
130.0558
JPY
0.9731
Foreign exchange rates
KARACHI, Dec 13 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of