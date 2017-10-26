KARACHI, Oct 26 (APP):The Exchange Rates Committee of
Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following
exchange rates bulletin, here on Thursday.
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS
VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.
LIBOR
VALUE
6 MONTHS USDOLLAR 1.5644
26.10.2017
CONVERSION RATES FOR 26TH OCTOBER 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY
FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)
SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE OCTOBER 30, 2017.
USD
105.4468
GBP
138.9789
EUR
124.0792
JPY
0.9234
Foreign exchange rates
