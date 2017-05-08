Foreign exchange rates

KARACHI, May 8 (APP): The Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following exchange rates bulletin, here on Monday.

LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL US DOLLAR BONDS

VIDE SBP F.E. CIRCULAR NO.42 & 21.07.98 & 04.08.98 RESPECTIVELY.

LIBOR VALUE

6 MONTHS US DOLLAR 1.4360 08.05.17

CONVERSION RATES FOR 08TH MAY 2017 FOR FOREIGN CURRENCY

FOR FORWARD COVER FOR DEPOSITS (EXCLUDING FE-25 DEPOSITS)

SBP SETTLEMENT VALUE DATE MAY 10, 2017.

USD 104.8439

GBP 135.6051

EUR 114.9404

JPY 0.9339