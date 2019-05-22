KARACHI, May 22 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

R A T E S FOR PAYMENT OF

WITH INTEREST BY

VALUE DATE AUTHORIZED DEALERS

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 22-05-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.2734% PA 3.0234% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.3098% PA 3.0598% PA

For 12 months 2.3969% PA 3.2719% PA

For 2 Years 2.3969% PA 3.7719% PA

For 3 Years 2.3969% PA 4.0219% PA

For 4 years 2.3969% PA 4.2719% PA

For 5 years 2.3969% PA 4.3969% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 22-05-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5543% PA 1.3043% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.6516% PA 1.4016% PA

For 12 Months 0.7958% PA 1.6708% PA

For 2 Years 0.7958% PA 2.1708% PA

For 3 Years 0.7958% PA 2.4208% PA

For 4 years 0.7958% PA 2.6708% PA

For 5 years 0.7958% PA 2.7958% PA

EURO VALUE 22-05-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1044% PA 0.8544% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.0633% PA 0.8133% PA

For 12 Months -0.0300% PA 0.8450% PA

For 2 Years -0.0300% PA 1.3450% PA

For 3 Years -0.0300% PA 1.5950% PA

For 4 years -0.0300% PA 1.8450% PA

For 5 years -0.0300% PA 1.9700% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 22-05-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.1735% PA 0.5765% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2448% PA 0.5052% PA

For 12 Months -0.1593% PA 0.7157% PA

For 2 Years -0.1593% PA 1.2157% PA

For 3 Years -0.1593% PA 1.4657% PA

For 4 Years -0.1593% PA 1.71457 PA

For 5 years -0.1593% PA 1.8407% PA