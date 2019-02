Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Feb 14 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID

MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS

VALUE 14-02-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.4429% PA

3.1929% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.4905% PA

3.2405% PA

For 12 months

2.6653% PA

3.5403% PA

For 2 Years

2.6653% PA

4.0403% PA

For 3 Years

2.6653% PA

4.2903% PA

For 4 years

2.6653% PA

4.5403% PA

For 5 years

2.6653% PA

4.6653% PA

POUND STERLING

VALUE 14-02-19

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.6183% PA

1.3683% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.7466% PA

1.4966% PA

For 12 Months

0.8824% PA

1.7574% PA

For 2 Years

0.8824% PA

2.2574% PA

For 3 Years

0.8824% PA

2.5074% PA

For 4 years

0.8824% PA

2.7574% PA

For 5 years

0.8824% PA

2.8824% PA

EURO

VALUE 14-02-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

0.0820% PA

0.8320% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.0469% PA

0.7969% PA

For 12 Months

-0.0684% PA

0.8066% PA

For 2 Years

-0.0684% PA

1.3066% PA

For 3 Years

-0.0684% PA

1.5566% PA

For 4 years

-0.0684% PA

1.8066% PA

For 5 years

-0.0684% PA

1.9316% PA

JAPANESE YEN

VALUE 14-02-19

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

-0.1678% PA

0.5822% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

-0.2453% PA

0.5047% PA

For 12 Months

-0.1507% PA

0.7243% PA

For 2 Years

-0.1507% PA

1.2243% PA

For 3 Years

-0.1507% PA

1.4743% PA

For 4 Years

-0.1507% PA

1.7243% PA

For 5 years

-0.1507% PA

1.8493% PA