Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Dec 20 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID

MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS

VALUE 20-12-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.5420% PA

3.2920% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.6264% PA

3.3764% PA

For 12 months

2.8113% PA

3.6863% PA

For 2 Years

2.8113% PA

4.1863% PA

For 3 Years

2.8113% PA

4.4363% PA

For 4 years

2.8113% PA

4.6863% PA

For 5 years

2.8113% PA

4.8113% PA

POUND STERLING

VALUE 20-12-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.6560% PA

1.4040% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.7708% PA

1.5208% PA

For 12 Months

0.9108% PA

1.7858% PA

For 2 Years

0.9108% PA

2.2858% PA

For 3 Years

0.9108% PA

2.5358% PA

For 4 years

0.9108% PA

2.7858% PA

For 5 years

0.9108% PA

2.9108% PA

EURO

VALUE 20-12-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

0.0997% PA

0.8497% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.0651% PA

0.8151% PA

For 12 Months

-0.0361% PA

0.8389% PA

For 2 Years

-0.0361% PA

1.3389% PA

For 3 Years

-0.0361% PA

1.5889% PA

For 4 years

-0.0361% PA

1.8389% PA

For 5 years

-0.0361% PA

1.9639% PA

JAPANESE YEN

VALUE 20-12-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

-0.1572% PA

0.5928% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

-0.2480% PA

0.5020% PA

For 12 Months

-0.1488% PA

0.7262% PA

For 2 Years

-0.1488% PA

1.2262% PA

For 3 Years

-0.1488% PA

1.4762% PA

For 4 Years

-0.1488% PA

1.7262% PA

For 5 years

-0.1488% PA

1.8512% PA