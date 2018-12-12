Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Dec 12 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Wednesday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID

MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS

VALUE 12-12-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.5259% PA

3.2759% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.6279% PA

3.3779% PA

For 12 months

2.8340% PA

3.7090% PA

For 2 Years

2.8340% PA

4.2090% PA

For 3 Years

2.8340% PA

4.4590% PA

For 4 years

2.8340% PA

4.7090% PA

For 5 years

2.8340% PA

4.8340% PA

POUND STERLING

VALUE 12-12-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.6570% PA

1.4070% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.7784% PA

1.5284% PA

For 12 Months

0.9018% PA

1.7768% PA

For 2 Years

0.9018% PA

2.2768% PA

For 3 Years

0.9018% PA

2.5268% PA

For 4 years

0.9018% PA

2.7768% PA

For 5 years

0.9018% PA

2.9018% PA

EURO

VALUE 12-12-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

0.1073% PA

0.8573% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.0767% PA

0.8267% PA

For 12 Months

-0.0356% PA

0.8394% PA

For 2 Years

-0.0356% PA

1.3394% PA

For 3 Years

-0.0356% PA

1.58941 PA

For 4 years

-0.0356% PA

1.8394% PA

For 5 years

-0.0356% PA

1.9644% PA

JAPANESE YEN

VALUE 12-12-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

-0.1413% PA

0.6087% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

-0.2443% PA

0.5057% PA

For 12 Months

-0.1442% PA

0.7308% PA

For 2 Years

-0.1442% PA

1.2308% PA

For 3 Years

-0.1442% PA

1.4808% PA

For 4 Years

-0.1442% PA

1.7308% PA

For 5 years

-0.1442% PA

1.8558% PA