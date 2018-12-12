KARACHI, Dec 12 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES
BAY BID
MAXIMUM RATES
FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
ETHERIZED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS
VALUE 12-12-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.5259% PA
3.2759% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.6279% PA
3.3779% PA
For 12 months
2.8340% PA
3.7090% PA
For 2 Years
2.8340% PA
4.2090% PA
For 3 Years
2.8340% PA
4.4590% PA
For 4 years
2.8340% PA
4.7090% PA
For 5 years
2.8340% PA
4.8340% PA
POUND STERLING
VALUE 12-12-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.6570% PA
1.4070% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.7784% PA
1.5284% PA
For 12 Months
0.9018% PA
1.7768% PA
For 2 Years
0.9018% PA
2.2768% PA
For 3 Years
0.9018% PA
2.5268% PA
For 4 years
0.9018% PA
2.7768% PA
For 5 years
0.9018% PA
2.9018% PA
EURO
VALUE 12-12-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
0.1073% PA
0.8573% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.0767% PA
0.8267% PA
For 12 Months
-0.0356% PA
0.8394% PA
For 2 Years
-0.0356% PA
1.3394% PA
For 3 Years
-0.0356% PA
1.58941 PA
For 4 years
-0.0356% PA
1.8394% PA
For 5 years
-0.0356% PA
1.9644% PA
JAPANESE YEN
VALUE 12-12-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
-0.1413% PA
0.6087% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
-0.2443% PA
0.5057% PA
For 12 Months
-0.1442% PA
0.7308% PA
For 2 Years
-0.1442% PA
1.2308% PA
For 3 Years
-0.1442% PA
1.4808% PA
For 4 Years
-0.1442% PA
1.7308% PA
For 5 years
-0.1442% PA
1.8558% PA
Foreign Currency Account Scheme
