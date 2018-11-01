Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Nov 1 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee

of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following

Base Rate, here on Thursday.

FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES

BAY BID

MAXIMUM RATES

FOR PAYMENT OF

INTEREST BY

ETHERIZED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS

VALUE 01-11-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 2.2910% PA

3.0410% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 2.5463% PA

3.2963% PA

For 12 months

2.8209% PA

3.6959% PA

For 2 Years

2.8209% PA

4.1959% PA

For 3 Years

2.8209% PA

4.4459% PA

For 4 years

2.8209% PA

4.6959% PA

For 5 years

2.8209% PA

4.8209% PA

POUND STERLING

VALUE 01-11-18

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.5608% PA

1.3108% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.6744% PA

1.4244% PA

For 12 Months

0.8030% PA

1.6780% PA

For 2 Years

0.8030% PA

2.1780% PA

For 3 Years

0.8030% PA

2.4280% PA

For 4 years

0.8030% PA

2.6780% PA

For 5 years

0.8030% PA

2.8030% PA

EURO

VALUE 01-11-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

0.1061% PA

0.8561% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

0.0746% PA

0.8246% PA

For 12 Months

-0.0416% PA

0.8334% PA

For 2 Years

-0.0416% PA

1.3334% PA

For 3 Years

-0.0416% PA

1.5834% PA

For 4 years

-0.0416% PA

1.8334% PA

For 5 years

-0.0416% PA

1.9584% PA

JAPANESE YEN

VALUE 01-11-18

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months

-0.1582% PA

0.5918% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months

-0.2345% PA

0.5155% PA

For 12 Months

-0.1213% PA

0.7537% PA

For 2 Years

-0.1213% PA

1.2537% PA

For 3 Years

-0.1213% PA

1.5037% PA

For 4 Years

-0.1213% PA

1.7537% PA

For 5 years

-0.1213% PA

1.8787% PA