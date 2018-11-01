KARACHI, Nov 1 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Thursday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES
BAY BID
MAXIMUM RATES
FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
ETHERIZED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS
VALUE 01-11-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.2910% PA
3.0410% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.5463% PA
3.2963% PA
For 12 months
2.8209% PA
3.6959% PA
For 2 Years
2.8209% PA
4.1959% PA
For 3 Years
2.8209% PA
4.4459% PA
For 4 years
2.8209% PA
4.6959% PA
For 5 years
2.8209% PA
4.8209% PA
POUND STERLING
VALUE 01-11-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5608% PA
1.3108% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.6744% PA
1.4244% PA
For 12 Months
0.8030% PA
1.6780% PA
For 2 Years
0.8030% PA
2.1780% PA
For 3 Years
0.8030% PA
2.4280% PA
For 4 years
0.8030% PA
2.6780% PA
For 5 years
0.8030% PA
2.8030% PA
EURO
VALUE 01-11-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
0.1061% PA
0.8561% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.0746% PA
0.8246% PA
For 12 Months
-0.0416% PA
0.8334% PA
For 2 Years
-0.0416% PA
1.3334% PA
For 3 Years
-0.0416% PA
1.5834% PA
For 4 years
-0.0416% PA
1.8334% PA
For 5 years
-0.0416% PA
1.9584% PA
JAPANESE YEN
VALUE 01-11-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
-0.1582% PA
0.5918% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
-0.2345% PA
0.5155% PA
For 12 Months
-0.1213% PA
0.7537% PA
For 2 Years
-0.1213% PA
1.2537% PA
For 3 Years
-0.1213% PA
1.5037% PA
For 4 Years
-0.1213% PA
1.7537% PA
For 5 years
-0.1213% PA
1.8787% PA
Foreign Currency Account Scheme
