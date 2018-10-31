KARACHI, Oct 31 (APP):The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee
of Financial Market Association of Pakistan issued the following
Base Rate, here on Wednesday.
FOREIGN CURRENCY ACCOUNTS SCHEME — RATES
BAY BID
MAXIMUM RATES
FOR PAYMENT OF
INTEREST BY
ETHERIZED
DEALERS
R A T E S
U.S. DOLLARS
VALUE 31-10-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 months 2.2766% PA
3.0266% PA
For 6 months
and over but
less than 12 Months 2.5318% PA
3.2818% PA
For 12 months
2.8138% PA
3.6888% PA
For 2 Years
2.8138% PA
4.1888% PA
For 3 Years
2.8138% PA
4.4318% PA
For 4 years
2.8138% PA
4.6888% PA
For 5 years
2.8138% PA
4.8138% PA
POUND STERLING
VALUE 31-10-18
For 3 months
and over but
less than 6 Months 0.5641% PA
1.3141% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.6678% PA
1.4178% PA
For 12 Months
0.7993% PA
1.6743% PA
For 2 Years
0.7993% PA
2.1743% PA
For 3 Years
0.7993% PA
2.4243% PA
For 4 years
0.7993% PA
2.6743% PA
For 5 years
0.7993% PA
2.7993% PA
EURO
VALUE 31-10-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
0.1071% PA
0.8571% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
0.0751% PA
0.8251% PA
For 12 Months
-0.0426% PA
0.8324% PA
For 2 Years
-0.0426% PA
1.3324% PA
For 3 Years
-0.0426% PA
1.5824% PA
For 4 years
-0.0426% PA
1.8324% PA
For 5 years
-0.0426% PA
1.9574% PA
JAPANESE YEN
VALUE 31-10-18
For 3 months and
over but less than
6 months
-0.1600% PA
0.5900% PA
For 6 months and
over but less than
12 months
-0.2345% PA
0.5155% PA
For 12 Months
-0.1212% PA
0.7538% PA
For 2 Years
-0.1212% PA
1.2538% PA
For 3 Years
-0.1212% PA
1.5038% PA
For 4 Years
-0.1212% PA
1.7538% PA
For 5 years
-0.1212% PA
1.8788% PA
Foreign Currency Account Scheme
