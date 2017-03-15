Foreign Currency Account Scheme

KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP): The Foreign Exchange Rates Committee of

Financial Markets Association of Pakistan issued the following Base

Rate, here on Wednesday.

BBA BID MAXIMUM RATES

RATES WITH FOR PAYMENT OF

VALUE DATE INTEREST BY

AUTHORISED

DEALERS

R A T E S

U.S. DOLLARS VALUE 15-03-17

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 months 0.8812% PA 1.6312% PA

For 6 months

and over but

less than 12 Months 1.1821% PA 1.9321% PA

For 12 months 1.5712% PA 2.4462% PA

For 2 Years 1.5712% PA 2.9462% PA

For 3 Years 1.5712% PA 3.1962% PA

For 4 years 1.5712% PA 3.4462% PA

For 5 years 1.5712% PA 3.5712% PA

POUND STERLING VALUE 15-03-17

For 3 months

and over but

less than 6 Months 0.0938% PA 0.8438% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months 0.2499% PA 0.9999% PA

For 12 Months 0.4684% PA 1.3434% PA

For 2 Years 0.4684% PA 1.8434% PA

For 3 Years 0.4684% PA 2.0934% PA

For 4 years 0.4684% PA 2.3434% PA

For 5 years 0.4684% PA 2.4684% PA

EURO VALUE 15-03-17

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months 0.1043% PA 0.8543% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.0034% PA 0.7466% PA

For 12 Months -0.1367% PA 0.7383% PA

For 2 Years -0.1367% PA 1.2383% PA

For 3 Years -0.1367% PA 1.4883% PA

For 4 years -0.1367% PA 1.7383% PA

For 5 years -0.1367% PA 1.8633% PA

JAPANESE YEN VALUE 15-03-17

For 3 months and

over but less than

6 months -0.2479% PA 0.5021% PA

For 6 months and

over but less than

12 months -0.2229% PA 0.5271% PA

For 12 Months -0.1217% PA 0.7533% PA

For 2 Years -0.1217% PA 1.2533% PA

For 3 Years -0.1217% PA 1.5033% PA

For 4 Years -0.1217% PA 1.7533% PA

For 5 years -0.1217% PA 1.8783% PA