Foreign companies to invest in Pakistan’s LNG sector

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): World major players are showing keen

interest to invest in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) sector of Pakistan after

seeing immense business potential of the commodity here.

“LNG is the cheapest source of fuel and the world’s major players are

showing interest to invest in LNG sector of Pakistan by setting up their own

terminals and developing transmission network to supply the commodity to

consumers,” official sources in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural

Resources told APP.

They said the government wanted to involve private sector in this

sector and there would be a ‘good news’ in next few weeks in this regard.

Currently, the sources said 600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd)

LNG was being imported, which greatly helped in meeting the country’s

energy requirements as all gas-based power generation plants were

now functioning fully, 1200 CNG stations restarted their operations,

industrial and fertilizer sectors getting uninterrupted supply.

Before LNG import, they said Pakistan was importing one million ton

fertilizer per year and now it was exporting six million tons fertilizer, adding

entire power generation sector was getting smooth gas supply, besides

Nandipur power plant had also been converted on LNG.

Answering a question, they said LNG import from Qatar would not

affect in the prevailing political situation in Gulf, except any force majeure situation or

any international sanction with regard to LNG export for Qatar.

They said Pakistan was importing 2.7 million tonnes (mt) of LNG

whereas India was importing 9 mt and South Korea, Japan and China were

importing 60 mt LNG from Qatar.

Pakistan, the sources said, was already negotiating LNG import deals

with countries including China, Turkey, Russia, Malaysia and Oman, adding

“Pakistan will strike LNG deals with potential exporters.”