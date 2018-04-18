Foreign attendees applaud Vision China

ISLAMABAD, Apr 18 (APP):The second part of Vision China, a series of talks organized by China Daily, was held at the Hangzhou International Expo Center on in which the Founder of the Europe-China Forum David Gosset, Vice Director of the College of Foreign Languages and Literature at Fudan University Lu Li’an and China Daily journalist Greg Fountain presented their thoughts on building a community with a shared future for mankind to an audience of more than 1,500 from home and abroad, said a report published in China Daily..

Some foreign attendees also gave their views on the event after listening to the presentations: Daria Kuzhetcoud

from Russia said, “I think Vision China is very useful, especially for foreigners, to let them know more about China’s development. Chinese culture has attracted more and more foreigners, and China has become very popular in the world. I really liked the speech by David Gosset and his idea about China’s renaissance.”

Kamal Neupane from Nepal said, “I think the theme “a community of shared future for mankind” is very positive. It’s very new and humanitarian. I think the concept reflects China’s role as a world leader. I look forward to the realization of this community.”

Abdelvahman Ayad from Egypt said, “I think Vision China is very interesting and informative. I came here today to learn more about China. The three speakers are very unique in their fields; their speeches were all impressive.”

Gubaidulin Vlad from Russia said, “It is the first time I have taken part in this kind of event. It was good. I liked the theme of Vision China, and the speech of David Gosset, from which we could learn a lot.”

Zdenek Balas from Switzerland said, “This is a very important concept. Based on the idea of a community of shared future for mankind, countries in the world can cooperate with each other to promote development and make the world a better place. Through cooperation we can resolve a lot of problems, so it’s very important.”

Dasol Kim from South Korea said, “A community of shared future for mankind is a very important concept. A community of shared future for mankind, for me, means different countries will learn from each other’s cultures and share their advanced technologies, to make our world better and better. This is a really great concept.”

Ahmed Iqbal, a civil servant from Pakistan said, “The community of a shared future is a good idea, and the Belt and Road Initiative is an important project. Based on this great concept, China and Pakistan have achieved much in economic cooperation, which definitely benefits both countries. Thanks to these great ideas, our world will be better and better.”

Vladislav from Russia said, “I liked the speeches today, they were inspiring and informative. The event brought people together to talk not just about shared future, but also aspirations of mankind. I especially like the phrase “let’s promote the cooperation, not the competition. It may actually help trigger discussions about our interdependence.”