Forces clear two terrorists strongholds in Rajgal: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, July 23 (APP): Security forces have cleared two strongholds of terrorists in Rajgal valley, Khyber Agency.

Spinkai top dominating Saprai pass and Star Kille have been

secured, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public

Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.

Two major passes entering from Afghanistan inside Pakistan have

been secured and effectively dominated by Pakistan Army.

“Terrorists hideouts are being targeted by Artillery and Army Aviation. Operation is progressing as planned. Terrorists are on the

run,” Operational Commander Khyber 4 Operation IGFC KP North

Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood said.