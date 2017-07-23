RAWALPINDI, July 23 (APP): Security forces have cleared two strongholds of terrorists in Rajgal valley, Khyber Agency.
Spinkai top dominating Saprai pass and Star Kille have been
secured, said a press release issued here by Inter Services Public
Relations (ISPR) on Sunday.
Two major passes entering from Afghanistan inside Pakistan have
been secured and effectively dominated by Pakistan Army.
“Terrorists hideouts are being targeted by Artillery and Army Aviation. Operation is progressing as planned. Terrorists are on the
run,” Operational Commander Khyber 4 Operation IGFC KP North
Maj Gen Shaheen Mazhar Mehmood said.
Forces clear two terrorists strongholds in Rajgal: ISPR
RAWALPINDI, July 23 (APP): Security forces have cleared two strongholds of terrorists in Rajgal valley, Khyber Agency.