ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board
Najam Sethi Tuesday called on Minister for Interior Ahsan Iqbal.
In a meeting, they discussed restoration of international cricket in
Pakistan besides security arrangements for visiting international players, a statement said.
The interior minister said restoration of international cricket in the
country was a good omen and foolproof security would be provided to the
visiting teams.
He said law and order was conducive for holding sports
events in the country and the government was taking concrete steps for
promotion of sports activities.
Ahsan Iqbal said provision of security to the international players
was government top priority. A comprehensive strategy would be devised for
protection of the players, he added.
He said network of anti-state elements and terrorists had already been
dismantled.
The minister said visits of international teams would help boost
positive image of the country.
Foolproof security to be provided to international players: Ahsan Iqbal
ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board