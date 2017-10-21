Foolproof security to be ensured for Sri Lankan cricket team

LAHORE, Oct 21 (APP):Inspector General of Police (IGP)

Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan on Saturday said that all

resources would be utilised to make foolproof security

arrangements for Sri Lankan team, touring here to play the

third T-20 cricket match.

The Lahore police have ensured the best security measures

for the last two years for the international cricket players,

visiting here to play cricket matches, he said and added that

no effort would be spared in ensuring elaborative security for

the 3rd T-20 cricket match to be held on October 29 in Lahore.

He expressed these views while taking to the media after

laying foundation stone of a new building of RPO Sheikhupura

office on Multan Road here.

Additional IG Welfare and Finance Muhammad Tahir, RPO

Sheikhpura Zulfiqar Hameed, DPO Nankana Sahib Bilal Umar, DPO

Kasoor Zulfiqar Ahmed, CTO lahore Ray Ejaz Ahmad and senior

officer were also present.

He said that police hospitals project had become operational

in Lahore and Sargodha and soon the best medical facilities

would be provided to the policemen of other districts of province.

He also ordered for completing RPO office building within

18 months and maintaining standards in construction of the building.