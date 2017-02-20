Foolproof security measures to be adopted for PSL final: Qayyum

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP): Senator of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), Abdul Qayyum on Monday said all necessary measures would be taken to provide foolproof security for final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He said a large number of cricket lovers were expected to see the final match in Lahore.

Talking to a news channel, he said calling Rangers in the present situation was need of the hour.

To a question he said the statements of Indian leadership and high ups showed that they were involved in state terrorism.

“We are apprising the world through diplomacy about the Indian involvement in such activities, “ he stated.

He said Pakistan was a peace loving country and wanted peace in the entire region.