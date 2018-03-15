Foolproof security arrangements to be made for PSL Final: CM Sindh

KARACHI, Mar 15 (APP): Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the law and order was very much under control and we are making foolproof arrangements for PSL-final match.

This he said while talking to media just after a visit to the National Stadium, said a statement on Thursday.

He was accompanied by provincial Home Minister Sohail Anwar Siyal and Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro.

He said that he had held a number of meetings to review the

arrangements inside and outside the stadium.

The Sindh government has prepared a beautiful ground within the

premises of the stadium for practice and other matches, he said and

added all the approaching roads, streets, compound wall, stadium,

beautification and repair of the stadium and such other were being

done by his government.

This is our event and would all have to make it successful, he

said.

Replying to a question, Murad Ali Shah said that he had provided

enough funds to KMC so that all the roads, sewerage lines, lifting of

garbage and such other civil works could be done.

The Mayor Karachi has enough powers and he is also working for

the betterment of the city, he said.

Talking about suicide attack in Lahore, the chief minister said

that it could not be linked with the law and order situation in

Karachi.

“We have taken strict measures, have broken the networks of

terrorists and now I am sure they have no courage to emerge again,

he said and added, ‘We are making the peace in the city sustainable,”

Replying to a question he said that nobody would be given passes

to witness the PSL Final match.

“To enjoy the match you have to buy the ticket, otherwise be

happy by watching it on your TV sets at home,” he said in a lighter

mood.

Replying to a question Murad Ali Shah said that he wished best of

luck for all the teams participating in the PSL matches but “being

chief minister of Sindh he is supporting and praying for

Karachi Kings.

Earlier, the chief minister visited all under construction/

renovation parts and enclosures of the National Stadium and directed

the local government minister to get it completed by March 22.