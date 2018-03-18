‘Food security must for durable development in South Asia’

LAHORE, Mar 18 (APP):Food self-sufficiency and security is indispensable to ensure durable development in South Asia and practical measures regarding single market and production base market as well as a greater focus on agriculture sector of SAARC (South Asia Association for Regional Cooperation) countries is need of the hour to make the region global power.

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Regional Chairman and Vice President Chaudhry Arfan Yousaf expressed these views in his address at the sixth three-day SAARC Business Leader Conclave-2018, according to FPCCI spokesman here Sunday.

Arfan Yousaf suggested the SAARC member states to adopt new technologies and mutually exchange germ plasma, which would not only enhance their agricultural productivity but also improve export system.

He mentioned that food deficiency in the region had since long been affecting 40 per cent children and called for corrective measures, besides shifting the focus from Green Revolution to Evergreen Revolution.

The FPCCI Regional Chairman said that all the SAARC countries would have to set aside their mutual differences to achieve agricultural targets and: “We need support from all the member states for alleviation of poverty. It will help us prove our metal and importance in the world.”

He mentioned that since start of 1990s, the SAARC had taken a number of steps for regional economic coordination, and in this connection, role of South Asian Preferential Trade Agreement (SAPTA), South Asia Free Trade Area (SAFTA), and recent SAARC Agreement on Trade In Services (SATIS) was highly commendable. After having these agreements, he said, the trade figures proved that regional trade among member states had increased manifolds.

Arfan Yousaf emphasized that all the SAARC countries must put in place joint and collaborative efforts to cope with bigger regional challenges of water scarcity, food insecurity and agricultural growth.