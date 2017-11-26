Food imports up by 20.21 pc in four months

ISLAMABAD, Nov 26 (APP):The food imports into the country increased by 20.21 percent during the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

According to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the food imports into the country during July-October (2017-18) were recorded at $2.198 billion against the imports of $1.828 billion during July-October (2016-17), showing an increase of 20.21 percent.

The food commodities that witnessed increase in imports included milk, cream and milk food for infants, the imports of which grew by 1.5 percent by growing from $80.126 million last year to $81.328 during the ongoing year.

There has been increase of 18.88 percent in the imports of dry fruits and nuts as these mounted up from $54.467 million last year to $64.750 million.

The tea imports also grew by 6.87 percent, from $172.367 million to $184.212 million while the imports of spices increased by 37.72 percent, from $41.694 million to $57.423 million.

The imports of soyabean oil during the period under review were recorded at $83.115 million against the imports of $54.245 million, showing growth of 53.22 percent while the imports of palm oil went up from $509.380 million to $689.043 million, an increase of 35.27 percent.

The sugar imports into the country increased from $1.396 million to $2.090 million, showing 49.71 percent increase whereas imports of all other food commodities surged by 26.71 percent, from $681.591 million to $863.643 million.

Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the food imports into the country during the month of October 2017 increased by 22.71 percent by going up from $469.036 million to $575.544. The food imports into the country during October 2017 were recorded at $575.544 million against the imports of $469.036 million during October 2016.

On month-on-month basis, the food imports increased by 15.27 during October 2017 when compared to the imports of $499.321 million in September 2017, the data revealed.