Food help needed for 56 mln people as conflict-driven hunger worsens worldwide: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 29 (APP):Around 56 million people are in need of urgent food and livelihood assistance in eight conflict zones around the world where starvation is mainly used as a tool of war, according to a new U.N. report.

In a joint U.N. report, prepared by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Food Programme (WFP) for the U.N. Security Council, Afghanistan, Yemen, South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic are the five zones that experienced conflict-driven food insecurity the most in the latter part of 2018.