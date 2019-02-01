Food group trade deficit plunges 25.6% in H1 of FY19

ISLAMABAD, Feb 1 (APP):The country’s food group trade deficit shrank by 25.6 percent to $972.068 million during first half of current fiscal year compared to trade deficit of $1.3 billion recorded during same period of previous year.

The food group import during July-December (2018-19) recorded a decline of 8.49 percent as it fell to $2.967 billion as compared to the import of $3.242 billion during same period of previous year, a latest data issued by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said.

Similarly the export of food group from the country recorded an increase of 3.09 percent as it rose to $1.995 billion against the export of $1.935 billion during July-December (2017-18).