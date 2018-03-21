Food group exports posts 21.74% growth in 8 months

ISLAMABAD, Mar 21 (APP):Food group exports from the country during 8 months of current financial year grew by 21.74 percent as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-February, 2017-18 food commodities worth US$ 2.842 billion were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 2.334 billion of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

The rice exports increased by 22.14 percent as 2,669,935 metric tons of rice valuing US$ 1.261 billion exported as compared the exports of 2,395,029 metric tons worth of US$ 1.033 billion of same period last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the exports of basmati rice grew by 10.61 percent and about 258,586 metric tons of basmati rice worth of US$ 272.422 million were exported in last eight months of current financial year as against the exports of 256,848 metric tons valuing US$ 246.296 million of same period last year.

About 108,262 metric tons of fish and fish preparation worth US$ 264.188 million exported as compared the exports of 89,032 metric tons valuing US$ 239.788 million of same period last year, the data reveled.

The other commodities which had witnessed positive growth in their respective exports including vegetables by 39.78 percent, tobacco by 123.62 percent, oil seed and nuts by 8.60 percent respectively.

The country earned US$ 137.650 million by exporting about 418,775 metric tons of vegetables in first eight months of current financial year as compared the exports of US$ 98.475 million and 363,506 metric tons of same period last year.

On the other hand, food commodities worth US$ 437.087 million exported in month of February, 2018 as compared the exports of US$ 318.448 million of same month of last year, showing an increase of 37.48 percent.

Meanwhile, imports of the food commodities into the country during last eight months grew by 6.32 percent as food commodities worth US$ 4.216 billion were imported into the country as compared the imports of US$ 3.965 million of same period last year, the data added.