Focus is on development projects, public welfare works: Governor

KARACHI, Oct 28 (APP):Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair has said that after improvement in law &

order situation, the government’s attention is focused on development

projects and public welfare works.

He was speaking at a seminar on “Karachi’s problems and

their solution” held Friday under the auspices of Pakistan Media

Development Foundation.

Sindh Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Mayor of Karachi,

Wasim Akhtar, were also present on the occasion.

The Governor said that everyone wants to see Karachi as a

developed and prosperous city and also wishes to contribute bit

towards its betterment.

He stated that the Karachi is regaining its status of the

city of lights.

Zubair asked the stakeholders to foster the spirit of

tolerance.

He said that for fostering positive image of the metropolis,

international events are being organized.

Governor said federal government has given Karachi package

of Rs. 25 billion while Rs. 50 billions are being spent on mega

projects like Greenline, K-IV, Lyari Expressway etc.