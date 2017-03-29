FO spokesperson urges int’l community to take notice of Indian atrocities in IoK

ISLAMABAD, March 29 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees

Zakria has urged international community to take notice of Indian

barbaric activities in Occupied Kashmir valley.

Talking to a news channel, he said Indian occupation forces were

involved in killing of innocent Kashmiris and human rights violations

in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

He said fencing of border would help control infiltration of

terrorist elements from Afghanistan. Some elements were operating

against Pakistan from Afghan soil, he added.

The spokesperson said Pakistan Army had launched operations

to eliminate terrorism.

To another question, he said Pakistan wanted good relations with

Afghanistan. A strong and peaceful Afghanistan was in the

interest of Pakistan, he added.